Westcon-Comstor bags A/NZ distie deal with Splunk

L-R: Phil Cameron, Dave Rosenberg (Westcon-Comstor) Credit: Supplied

Westcon-Comstor has signed a distribution agreement with Splunk for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

The cyber security and observability vendor will now offer its full portfolio to Westcon in A/NZ, expanding upon its current deal with the distributor in ASEAN.

As a result of the deal, Westcon-Comstor is now partnering with Splunk in nine countries throughout Asia Pacific.

“Splunk is a natural fit for our portfolio as both our cybersecurity and software portfolios have experienced strong growth,” said Phil Cameron managing director, of Westcon-Comstor Australia.

“We are extremely excited to leverage our speciality model, channel enablement and licensing expertise to assist Splunk and our partners in their growth journey.”

“The addition of Splunk to our security portfolio in Westcon underscores our commitment to equip our partners with a suite of market leading security solutions. Splunk's prowess in operational intelligence and security analytics means our partners can now offer a robust, data-driven approach to safeguarding their customers enterprises” said David Rosenberg managing director, Westcon-Comstor New Zealand.

Westcon-Comstor said it has seen significant growth in its cyber security business, with over 72 per cent revenue growth in its last financial year. Westcon-Comstor will bring its speciality model to Splunk’s software-based observability solutions with a focus on growing, enabling and expanding its channel.



Craig Bates, vice president of A/NZ at Splunk, said he was excited to partner with Westcon-Comstor for A/NZ.

“With Westcon-Comstor’s deep expertise and credibility in the region, we can reach new markets to grow, enable and expand our partner ecosystem and help build the digital resilience of companies locally,” he added.

Splunk, which enables organisations to search, analyse and monitor live data across IT networks, currently also uses Bluechip Infotech as its authorised distributor in A/NZ.

A year ago, the vendor hired former Citrix and VMware Australia and New Zealand channel chief Neels du Plooy to lead its partner A/NZ organisation.