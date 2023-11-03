Ingram Micro brings Poly to Aussie partners

Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro has added HP-owned unified communications vendor Poly to its Australian portfolio.

Poly, formerly Plantronics and Polycom, will now sell its video conferencing solutions, cameras, headsets, voice and software to partners through Ingram Micro as the demand for remote working solutions continues.

The deal comes two years after Poly, which was bought by HP for US$3.3 billion in 2022, handed fellow distributor Leader its consumer and business portfolios in 2021.

“With a large proportion of Australian workers now operating out of a home office some of the time, workplaces are looking for solutions to bring teams together through online environments,” said Tim Ament, Ingram Micro senior vice president and chief commercial office for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

“Poly brings its strengths in hardware, software and AI [artificial intelligence] for workplace collaboration to resellers who will be able to offer modern workplace collaboration tools to their customers.”

Ingram Micro’s alliance with Poly in Australia follows existing relationships in the North American and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) markets. The Australian partnership will begin in November 2023 with stock available to Australian resellers from 1 November.

“This new relationship with Ingram Micro underscores our commitment to supporting resellers in advancing modern workplace technology in Australia,” added Michael So, head of enterprise and managing director of Poly A/NZ.