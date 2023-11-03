Cloudian ramps up Aussie partner footprint

Appoints six new partners from across Australia.

James Wright (Cloudian) Credit: Cloudian

Cloudian has appointed six new Australian partners in an effort to ramp up its object storage solutions sales in the market.

The vendor has signed up Baidam Solutions, Elysium, Nueva, Qirx, Secure Agility and Vectec due to what it claims is “greater demand for object storage and data immutability”.

The partners cover a range of regions across A/NZ as well as IT disciplines such as cloud, cyber security, and government-specific ICT services. Cloudian senior director for Asia Pacific and Japan James Wright said demand for the company’s data immutability technology has been a factor in the company’s partner expansion.

“In the aftermath of a very difficult period for cyber-attacks for the region, government agencies and enterprises are looking at what they need beyond perimeter defences to be protected and resilient,” said Wright.

“Immutable data backup really is a no-brainer in that conversation. No amount of cyber security measures can make an organisation untouchable from ransomware.

“That is the insurance policy, the lifeline we need when the worst happens and it’s great to see that message resonating with our partner community and customers,” he added.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, Cloudian has increased its partnership with PB Tech and has also seen strong growth with managed services providers such as CodeBlue and Softsource Bridge.

Speaking to ARN recently, Wright said that although tough economic conditions were hitting global markets, the company’s Asia Pacific business has helped keep it afloat.



“This year has been difficult because of the rising interest rates and slowing down of the economy. But having said that, I think the Asian countries have really buffeted our business because there hasn't really been that type of slowdown in Southeast Asia and Asia," he said.