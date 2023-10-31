Orange pairs with MachineMax for machinery insights

Andrew Borthwick (Orange Business) Credit: Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services has partnered with heavy equipment management platform MachineMax to deliver software that can deliver insights for heavy machinery users.



The collaboration is expected to result in a solution that can improve site visibility and deliver operational insights to predict maintenance, reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Specifically, the global enterprise division of the Orange Group’s connectivity, cloud, cyber security and internet of things (IoT) expertise being is combined with MachineMax’s sensor technology to track statistics for machinery fleets, including active and idle hours, fuel use, CO2 emissions and location.

As a result, Orange claimed users will have access “quicker decision-making, improved maintenance planning and optimised resource allocation for heavy machinery fleets, ultimately leading to enhanced operational efficiency”.

“With the construction and mining industries facing significant business and technology challenges caused by equipment and skilled labour shortages, increasingly short project schedules and rising costs, we know that our customers need digital infrastructure that focuses on the overall employee, customer, and operational experience,” said Andrew Borthwick, Orange Business’ managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

“The partnership between Orange Business and MachineMax represents a milestone in our journey to transform operations across the Australian mining, construction and resource industries. We believe that by combining the expertise of our respective businesses, we can provide site operators with the tools they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape, while also minimising their environmental footprint and better utilising their heavy vehicle fleets."

The collaboration between Orange and MachineMax comes months after the enterprise division partnered with Orange Cyberdefense and Palo Alto Networks to offer a global managed secure access service edge (SASE) solution back in June.