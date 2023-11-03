Orro acquires Melbourne’s NW Computing

Cloud specialist will help Orro boost its public and private cloud services.

Rodd Cunico (Orro Group) Credit: Orro

Orro Group has acquired Melbourne-based IT consulting and services firm NW Computing in a bid to boost its cloud offerings.

Founded by Nathan Wright in 2006, the NW Computing team consists of more than 50 employees and provides public and private cloud services across Australia and New Zealand.

Wright will now take up the role of chief technology officer for cloud at Orro Group, “taking on a key strategic role within the business”.

Orro, which was founded from a merger between Comscentre, CustomTec, Correct Solutions and Mach Technology Group in 2021, said the acquisition marks a full circle moment, with NW Computing rounding out its current customer offerings.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with NW Computing. Under Nathan’s leadership, the business has become an established force in cloud services and we look forward to his contribution to the Orro business,” said Orro CEO Rodd Cunico.

“The acquisition strengthens our versatile offering across cloud, cyber security, networking and unified communications, leveraging Nathan’s experience and his team’s expertise to position Orro as a leader in both public and private cloud solutions.”

Wright added that he had been working with the Orro team for several years. “Understanding the synergies of NW Computing and Orro, I am confident that our customers will only benefit from this acquisition as we explore the impact of our new partnership,” he said.

All NW Computing staff will be retained, joining the Orro team across Australia to deliver cloud expertise and experience to Orro customers.

The acquisition follows Orro’s $150 million funding investment from Macquarie Capital in March this year and the departure of director of alliances Victor Guerrero in September.