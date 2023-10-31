LogRhythm hires Ivanti's Matthew Lowe as A/NZ head

Takes over from Michael Bovalino, who left earlier this month.

Security intelligence vendor LogRhythm has hired former Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) vice president Matthew Lowe to lead its business across the A/NZ region.



In his role, he will be tasked with accelerating customer and revenue growth, overseeing account management and working with LogRhythm partners.

He takes over from Michael Bovalino, who was hired in August 2018 as a regional sales manager before becoming country manager for A/NZ in March 2022 and left earlier this month to be vArmour’s regional sales director for A/NZ.

In addition to Lowe’s time at Ivanti, where he worked for over five years in total, he also worked at BMC Software, Numara Software, Centennial Software, Banksia Software and NetComm.

“Matthew brings a wealth of regional sales expertise to LogRhythm having helped several innovative industry leaders build their brands into dominant forces,” said LogRhythm Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) vice president Jerry Tng.

“His leadership, experience and knowledge will help support our customers and channel partners as we further accelerate growth and continue to meet the evolving cyber security needs of Australian and New Zealand enterprises as they continue their digital transformation journeys.”

Meanwhile, Lowe claimed that it was an “exciting time” to take the position 12 months after the company announced its cloud-native security information and event management platform LogRhythm Axon.

“We are well positioned to grow our market share and expand our partner ecosystem as LogRhythm continues to elevate its position within end-user customer teams implementing comprehensive cyber security postures while at the same time also driving long-term, sustainable growth,” he added.