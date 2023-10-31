Data#3 CEO Laurence Baynham resigns, Brad Colledge steps up

Leaves the IT services provider after almost 30 years.

Laurence Baynham (Data#3) Credit: Data#3

Data#3 CEO Laurence Baynham has announced his exit from the IT services provider after 29 years.

The channel industry veteran has held the role of CEO and managing director of Data#3 since 2014 having first joined in 1994.

During his 29 years, Baynham has held multiple sales and management roles, serving as group general manager for 10 years until his ascension as CEO in 2014.

Stepping up as the publicly listed company’s new CEO is Brad Colledge, another Data#3 veteran and current executive general manager.

Colledge has been with Data#3 for 28 years, having joined the company in 1995 as an account executive. He later created and managed Data#3’s licensing solutions business for 17 years, before taking on responsibility for the broader software solutions business in 2013.

In 2014, he expanded his remit to the infrastructure solutions business and more recently services and is now executive general manager for software solutions, infrastructure solutions and services.

In a shareholder update, Baynham said Colledge has his “100 per cent backing”.

“[Colledge] has an intimate knowledge of the business. He has already had considerable responsibility across different operational aspects and as a key member of the senior leadership team has been instrumental in setting its strategic direction for some time.”

Of his own resignation, Baynhm added: “I believe now is the right time to hand over the baton. Data#3 has never been in better shape, and I am proud of the growth we have achieved during this time, with our market capitalisation increasing tenfold.”

Baynham said he would now turn his attention to non-executive roles.

Colledge, meanwhile, called Baynham “an exceptional and valued leader of Data#3”.

“He leaves a mammoth legacy after a decade as managing director and CEO and nearly three decades in the business,” he said. “Data#3 is the market leader in Australia with a high-quality customer base built over many years thanks to our diverse offering, strong industry relationships and exceptional team. I am excited to be taking over at a time when the industry is evolving so rapidly, with Data#3 at the forefront of driving this change.”

Last month, Data#3 chairman Richard Anderson announced his retirement from the company’s board of directors after more than two decades.

Anderson has chaired the board since 2000, having first joined in 1997 when it was still a “small Brisbane-based IT company”.