Dicker Data appoints Paul Randazzo as Microsoft cloud lead

Dicker Data has appointed former Microsoft talent Paul Randazzo as its new cloud business manager in Australia.

Randazzo will oversee Dicker Data’s Microsoft cloud division with a focus on enhancing the distributor's cloud service offerings, building new strategic partnerships and carrying responsibility for ensuring "Dicker Data remains at the cutting-edge of the cloud delivery technology our Australian partners need to be successful".

Previously, Randazzo spent almost 14 years at Microsoft, most recently leading Microsoft Azure small-to-business sales and marketing for Australia and New Zealand.

During his time at Microsoft, Randazzo also held roles such as partner development manager for cloud distribution partners and managed service providers, as well as go-to-market manager.

According to Dicker Data, Randazzo's "intimate knowledge of Microsoft, connections to hundreds of local Microsoft partners and connections to key Microsoft stakeholders at a global level will enable Dicker Data to remain at the forefront of Microsoft distribution, globally".

Randazzo will play a pivotal role in helping Dicker Data accelerate cloud adoption through the thousands of organisations, the company added.



“I thoroughly enjoyed working with the Dicker Data team during my time at Microsoft, and to have the opportunity to join their business and make an even more direct impact on the success of partners aligns closely with what’s important to me," Randazzo said.

"The Dicker Data team and their portals have always led the way for Microsoft partners in Australia and I’m looking forward to working closely with the entire Dicker Data team to further evolve our offering and accelerate cloud adoption for all partners.”

