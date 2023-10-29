Red Hat Quarkus Java stack spruces up the dev UI

The Red Hat build of Quarkus 3.2 features an enriched UI for Java development and the new Pact tool for contract-based testing.

Red Hat’s latest implementation of the Quarkus Kubernetes-native Java stack includes a new developer UI and a contract-based testing capability.

The Red Hat build of version 3.2 of Quarkus was initially detailed on October 23, with instructions for getting started with the new build at developers.redhat.com.

The Dev UI in the Red Hat build of Quarkus 3.2 offers new menu navigation, the ability to view and update configuration files, management of continuous testing, and an option to view build information. Development services information can be viewed, as well. For contract-based testing, the 3.2 build introduces the Pact tool for testing HTTP and message integrations using contract tests. Pact can be integrated into testing and deployment workflows.

Open-source Quarkus was developed to enable Java developers to build cloud-native applications. Geared to the HotSpot and GraalVM virtual machines, Quarkus is intended to give Java prominence in the Kubernetes and serverless realms while giving developers access to a range of distributed application architectures.

The command-line tool in the Red Hat Quarkus 3.2 build now has nearly 30 commands to create projects, manage extensions, and perform essential build and dev commands. A Quarkus deploy command in the CLI enables the deployment of Quarkus applications to platforms such as Kubernetes, Knative, and Red Hat OpenShift with no changes to project dependencies or configuration.

Kubernetes-native features include a new dev service for Kubernetes deployments. This service starts and configures a Kubernetes API server in dev mode and when running tests using Docker. A service discovery mechanism is also implemented for Quarkus applications running in dev mode to share a cluster.

The Red Hat build of Quarkus 3.2 build includes these additional features: