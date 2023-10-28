Zoom A/NZ lead: 'Video conferencing is our greatest strength and greatest challenge'

L-R: Bede Hackney, Graeme Geddes (Zoom) Credit: Supplied

Zoom has its sights set on generating more than half of its revenue through the channel but first needs to fix something of a paradox.



The vendor's head of Australia and New Zealand, Bede Hackey, told ARN that during COVID-19 pandemic helped the communications platform giant achieve arguably the highest honour for a brand – becoming a verb.



“Most brands talk about striving for category creation and becoming a verb, which Zoom has achieved and amazing,” he said to ARN. “It's interesting that your greatest strength can sometimes be your greatest challenge. Whenever you say Zoom to anyone - everyone - the reaction is, 'I know Zoom, it's meetings. I love it. I used during COVID to talk to my grandmother.'

“So, one of our challenges is to help people see that we're just so much more than that today.”

There’s a lot of opportunity for Zoom to get past that pigeon-holing, which in turn generates opportunity for its partners. The company’s chief sales officer, Graeme Geddes, said that when he joined in 2019 as head of Zoom Phone global sales, partners were responsible for 5 per cent of its US$300 million in revenue.

Fast forward to today and the channel is now making up 35 per cent of its revenue, with overall revenue shooting up to US$4.4 billion. Geddes labelled that growth as “explosive”, but intends to push the partner contribution further, past the 50 per cent mark.

In order to get there, he said the company is making changes and optimisations “to be a better partner to the channel”, with a focus on its wider product set.

That product set was explored in its annual Zoomtopia conference earlier this month, which included new and updated features for hybrid and office working as well as the Zoom platform.

As the company expands its solution portfolio outward, so too comes the need to expand its partner base, with Zoom courting more of the channel than it previously did.

“In order to really take advantage of the opportunity in the market, there are partners that we previously wouldn't have even been relevant to that we would be remiss not to be just talking to [now],” Geddes said. “The number of partners that we're onboarding and the amount of interest that we're seeing from partners in onboarding has been really great to see. That's a that's a big part of our focus right now.

“I'm continuing to invest with the partners that have been there a year with us so far, but there's just such an untapped set of different types of partners that we can onboard and scale through and there's tons of business out there to go after.”

Hackney added to Geddes' sentiments, saying that during meetings he has had with existing partners during the last week, discussions have been held about exploring new markets that they were not a part of previously.

“We think there's huge potential for our Zoom Phone capability,” he said. We think there's a lot of value that partners can deliver to their customers and an area for sure that we're focused on.

“Also, customer experience is just an area where there's a huge opportunity for partners to add value to customers. Our telephony-style partners and partners who are focused on really helping their customers navigate customer experience with that whole CX [customer experience] ecosystem are probably the areas where we're focused.

“The third one that I would tag on is workforce engagement. We made an acquisition several months ago on a technology called Workvivo that we've now integrated into our platform that allows organisations to engage their workforce, which is a really important problem as we grapple with return to office and hybrid work.

“A lot of companies in Australia are focused on, 'How do we engage our workforce?', particularly where you've got frontline workers or workers who don't often come into the office anymore. That's a real opportunity for us and I'm finding that there's a partner ecosystem that focuses on that.”

Another change for the company is to build up its presence across the country, diversifying out of its Sydney base. According to Hackney, Zoom has been deploying both sales and channel-related roles outside its home base to other regions, with its current focus on Melbourne and Brisbane. After this, however, the company plans to go further afield into other markets but was tight-lipped on what that additional expansion could look like.

For now, both Geddes and Hackney are prioritising the promotion of Zoom's new look with its product set.

"The speed of innovation is so rapid that it's a constant challenge for us to keep both our customers and our partners across the potential of the platform," Hackney added. "For the next six months, the headline for me is really educating the market and bringing that awareness"

