CompTIA crowns crème of A/NZ channel community crop

IT certification and training organisation CompTIA has handed out its first Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Spotlight Awards to four individuals and four tech companies within the channel community.



Awarded on 25 October at an awards dinner, the accolades were judged by a panel of volunteer leaders from other CompTIA communities outside the A/NZ region, with winners evaluated on their positive impact on the tech industry, contributions that support CompTIA’s mission to advance the tech industry and actions and initiatives that demonstrated leadership in their respective award category.

In the individual categories, chief guru Christopher Jeffery at the Brisbane-based CyberGuru won the Future Leader Spotlight Award, while Yvette McEnearney, senior director for Asia Pacific (APAC) channel at GoTo scored the Advancing Women in Technology Leadership Spotlight Award.

Additionally, Sydney’s MyCISO’s security principal Daniel John took home the Community Leadership Spotlight Award and David Norris, managing director at Nortec IT in Castle Hill, NSW, won the Cybersecurity Leadership Spotlight Award.

In the company categories, Nortec IT also won the Solution Provider Spotlight Award, while North Sydney-based Invarosoft took the gong for the Innovative Vendor Spotlight Award.

Rounding out the company awards were Nextgen Group, which received the Advancing Diversity in Technology Leadership Spotlight Award, and Tradewinds Technology Brokerage, which was the recipient of the Innovative Distributor Spotlight Award.

“We are thrilled to bring our Spotlight Awards to the ANZ region,” said MJ Shoer, CompTIA’s chief community officer.

“Originating in our North America, United Kingdom and Ireland communities, the annual CompTIA Spotlight Awards are a highlight of our annual event calendar in our member regions. Award winners have demonstrated an outstanding and ongoing commitment to growth and innovation within the technology industry and they are helping to shape CompTIA’s global community through their continued commitments to thought leadership, engagement, and innovation.”