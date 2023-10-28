Menu
Ex-TasmaNet CEO Rob Vernon joins Indicium Dynamics

Will take Indicium through its next phase of growth.

Rob Vernon (Indicium Dynamics)

Credit: Indicium Dynamics

Tasmania-based software consultancy Indicium Dynamics has hired former TasmaNet chief executive officer Rob Vernon as its new lead. 

Vernon led the IT hosting and telecommunications services provider from July 2020 until June this year, steering TasmaNet through its acquisition by FSG.

In his new role at the data and internet of things (IoT) specialist, Vernon will be tasked with continuing Indicium Dynamics’ growth from a start-up to a scale-up and its “next phase of growth”. 

“Joining Indicium Dynamics is an opportunity for me to contribute to a space I'm passionate about,” Vernon said. “As I've often been reminded, when you find alignment with what you do, it doesn't feel like work. I'm looking forward to this new chapter and focusing on what truly matters." 

Founded in 2016, Indicium Dynamics works with customers across multiple industries on integrating, processing, analysing and distributing data in real time.  

The company claims to offer “robust solutions in fields as diverse as flood forecasting through to in-home energy monitoring and control”. 

Vernon said he will now be focused on “purposeful scaling” for the company, as well as environmental education and “R&D that does not just push the technological envelope but does so with sustainability as a guiding principle”. 


