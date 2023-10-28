Adelaide’s The Big Middle wins WalkMe APJ award

Jim Nairn (WalkMe) Credit: WalkMe

Adelaide-founded start-up The Big Middle has been honoured as the top Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) partner for WalkMe’s first annual Propel Partner Awards.

The digital adoption platform named The Big Middle as the 2023 APJ Partner of the Year due to its “remarkable achievements, market leadership, and commitment to customer success”.

Founded in March 2022, The Big Middle was said to have delivered "digital transformation” and “exceptional results”, which has made them “a valuable partner in the APJ market”.

"We would like to extend our sincere congratulations to all the winners of our 2023 Propel Partner Awards," said Jim Nairn, senior vice president of strategic alliances at WalkMe. "These partners have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and collaboration in delivering outstanding solutions to our clients. We are incredibly proud to have them as part of our partner ecosystem."

The Big Middle was founded by the former CEO of Oracle partner PrimeQ Andrew McAdam as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud solutions provider targeting the mid-market.

Based in Adelaide's technology hub, The Big Middle is targeting customers with revenue of between $100 million and $1 billion and specialising in WalkMe.

In addition to The Big Middle, Deloitte was also named WalkMe Global Partner of the Year “for its outstanding performance, dedication, and continuous delivery of innovative solutions to clients”.

“Their expertise, industry knowledge, and commitment to excellence have made them an invaluable collaborator in driving business transformation and success,” WalkMe added.