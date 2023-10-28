Norwood completes $710K raising

To go to market expansion, product development, customer experience, operational efficiency, partnerships and AI.

Credit: Supplied

Telecommunications platforms-as-a-service Norwood Systems has finished a successful funding round, raising $710,000 for a range of initiatives.



The funding, according to a statement released to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) is to go towards funding strategic market expansion efforts, accelerating product development, including those that use artificial intelligence (AI), customer experience enhancements, operational efficiency improvements and the pursuit of strategic partnerships.

The statement noted that the provider received a letter of firm commitments from ACNS Capital Markets Pty Ltd ATF The ACNS Unit Trust, trading as Alto Capital, for the fundraising through the issue of 17.75 million fully paid ordinary shares at $0.04 per share, with a free attaching unquoted option issued on a one for one basis exercisable at $0.05 per option expiring 31 October 2025.

Norwood CEO and Founder Paul Ostergaard said the capital rising is a “significant milestone” for the company.

“The overwhelming support and interest reinforces the credibility of our vision and strategy,” he said.

“We're looking forward to deploying this capital in support of our strategic go-to-market initiatives, including expanding our service reach, accelerating product development, investing in customer experience improvement, enhancing our long-term AI platform development and further solidifying our standing as a vendor to the communications service provider sector.

“I want to extend my gratitude to the team at Alto Capital for their strategic counsel and look forward to our journey together in reshaping voice and messaging capabilities for the gen AI [generative AI] era.”

As an appointed corporate advisor, Alto will receive a cash fee of 6 per cent of the total gross proceeds of the placement, as well as 1.5 million options as a success fee, exercisable at $0.05 per option and expiring 31 October 2025.