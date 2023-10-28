Lumify boosts Adobe skills with City Desktop Training acquisition

Jon Lang (Lumify) Credit: Lumify

Lumify has expanded its Adobe knowledge base with its parent company EdventureCo completing its acquisition of City Desktop Training.



City Desktop Training has been in operation for over 30 years and offers live instructor-led training in Adobe solutions – like Adobe InDesign, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop and Illustrator – for individuals and teams focused on graphic design, marketing, communications and administrative roles.



Over the last six years alone, City Desktop Training has provided training for over 3,000 business and government clients.

ARN understands that all employees will transition to the new ownership and will be integrated into the Lumify Group.



By taking on the Adobe specialist, Lumify Group adds training for the the software vendor's products to its solution base, which includes Lumify Work Australia (formerly DDLS), Lumify Work Philippines, Lumify Work New Zealand (formerly Auldhouse), Lumify Learn, Lumify People and Nexacu.

“Since we rebranded from DDLS and Auldhouse to Lumify Work in Australia and New Zealand, we have sought to leverage our strengths and broaden our offering,” said Jon Lang, Lumify Group CEO.

“The acquisition of City Desktop Training perfectly complements the group offering; beyond our highly rated instructor-led ICT and cyber security courses, students will benefit from Lumify's state-of-the-art campuses across Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines.

“We are thrilled to welcome City Desktop Training to the fold, accelerating our expansion in end user application training and building on the successful acquisition of Nexacu.”

Lumify users can expect to access Adobe training content as a result of the acquisition from November.