Top five services to offer for cyber security consultations exposed

The areas businesses that offer security counsel and support need to provide to their clients.

Riaan Bronkhorst (RSM Australia) Credit: RSM Australai

Businesses that offer cyber security services need to make sure they are covering all bases when offering their services.



According to professional services outfit RSM Australia, hackers are becoming more powerful and security firms need to carefully consider the counsel and support they provide to clients.

As such, RSM suggested that risk managers and audit executives need to consider the following when advising clients:

Vulnerability, with a focus on penetration and technical security testing assessment,

Security, specifically design, implementation and assessment,

External, looking at third party security assurance and assessments,

Audit, considering system, application and network security audits, and

Resilience, particularly business continuity measures (BSM), disaster recovery (DR), CIR (cyber incident response) and crisis management.

“We’ve had organisations contact our team at RSM for help or advice after experiencing serious issues such as data breaches and identity theft, or even occasions when confidential files have been accessed and hackers are holding these organisations to ransom,” said Riaan Bronkhorst, cyber security and privacy risk advisory partner at RSM Australia.

“Over the years, our team has tightened our own systems and procedures, and refined the best practice and fit for purpose advice we provide to clients, with increasing importance being placed on risk managers and auditors to appropriately review and minimise any risks for clients.”

The professional services outfit added that other services typically offered by security experts and risk managers and practitioners include penetration testing – testing the vulnerability of a company’s security system – and system, application and network security audits, which help management design and implement new security structures.

RSM added that it is common to use third party assurance and assessments to create security breach scenarios, which lead to crisis management and company resilience plans.

Bronkhorst was promoted to partner in June of this year, having previously been a senior manager for RSM's security and privacy services team since 2018.

