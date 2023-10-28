Kyocera’s Motohiro Sato to lead Huon IT as MD Dennis Wong resigns

Sato will hold dual roles leading Kyocera Australia and its IT consultancy subsidiary.

Motohiro Sato (Kyocera) Credit: Kyocera

Huon IT managing director Dennis Wong has resigned from the Kyocera-owned consultancy after 20 years.

Wong, who stepped into the MD role in September 2022, will now be replaced by Kyocera Document Solutions Australia MD Motohiro Sato.

According to Kyocera, Sato will continue in his role leading the print solutions vendor in Australia, alongside leading Huon IT in Australia and New Zealand.

“After much contemplation and reflection on my personal and professional aspirations, I have decided to step down from my role as the managing director of Huon IT,” Wong said.

Credit: Huon IT Dennis Wong (Huon IT)

Wong first joined Huon IT in 2003 and has served as technical director, project manager and solution architect during his 19 years at the company. He held the role of CTO before his appointment as MD last year following the resignation of founder and CEO Damian Huon.

“The last 20 years of being a part of Huon IT has offered an extremely enjoyable experience and loads of memories to cherish,” Wong added.

In his dual role, Sato will be focused on “maximising the synergies and collaboration” between Huon IT and Kyocera.

“As a founding member of Huon IT, Dennis has made a significant contribution to the growth and development of Huon IT over the past 20 years,” Sato said. “His dedication and devotion to building Huon IT from the ground up means that he is now able to step back and leave Huon IT in a strong position for future growth.”

“I wish him all the best in his future endeavours and thank him for his outstanding efforts.”

He added that Kyocera would now focus on a more holistic approach to solving business problems.

Kyocera acquired Sydney-based Huon IT in 2019. Founded by Damian Huon, Huon IT is a 30-year-old business that has three offices – two in NSW in Belrose and North Sydney and one in Victoria in Melbourne. Its services offering spans IT systems design, implementation and project management; managed services; private, hybrid and public cloud services; cyber security; disaster recovery and software development.