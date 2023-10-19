Certis tapped for GC light rail security

Credit: Dreamstime

Sydney-based security and technology company Certis Australia has won a gig with Gold Coast Light Rail (GCLR).

As part of the deal, Certis deployed its GPS business operations support system (BOSS) which is used by rail security guards for incident reporting on GCLR, also known as G:link.

Certis also deployed its near-field communication (NFC) tagging capabilities, allowing security officers to report incidents such as damages or graffiti promptly by scanning tags placed on critical infrastructure.

In addition, GCLR will leverage Certis’ dashboard, which provides monitoring of key metrics alongside data visualisation to enhance transparency.

As a part of the partnership, Certis is set to conduct a security risk review, identifying key security risks and assisting G:link with reducing vulnerability to potential threats.

“Our partnership with G:link to elevate the security standards of their light rail transportation network speaks to our commitment in providing safe and secure environments for the community and for our customers. We’re excited to be able to bring our integrated security approach to the only light rail system in Queensland,” said Steve Crews, regional general manager of Queensland for Certis Australia.

G:link is managed by transport provider Keolis Downer. The company’s general manager for the Gold Coast, George Davis, said he was excited to partner with Certis.

“We’re impressed at the seamless integration and the level of expertise the team at Certis have been able to provide to date,” he added.