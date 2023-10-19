CloudZone One helps SunshowerOnline shine with NetSuite

Scott Wiltshire (NetSuite) Credit: NetSuite

Australian garden supplier SunshowerOnline has tapped Kiwi NetSuite partner CloudZone One to modernise its business.

The Auckland-headquartered partner, which also has an office in Brisbane helped transition SunshowerOnline away from its Fishbowl inventory management and Reckon accounting systems with an integrated suite by Oracle NetSuite.

SunshowerOnline, an Australian garden and lighting supplies company, said it chose NetSuite as it sought to grow its direct-to-consumer business and increase its B2B services.

In order to do that, SunshowerOnline said it needed better visibility of its operations and to enhance its accounting and inventory management.

“We are committed to delivering the highest-quality customer service, and as we expanded and diversified our operations, it became very clear that working across separate inventory management and accounting systems was not scalable,” said Ryan Imlach, head of digital at SunshowerOnline.

“With NetSuite, we’ve been able to bring our entire operations onto one suite and this has enabled us to spot opportunities that we previously did not believe were possible. NetSuite has helped us grow our business locally and has all the capabilities we need to support our plans for national and international expansion. We can now also service B2B customers at a much more personal level, which is very important for us.”

SunshowerOnline now uses NetSuite to manage an average of 500 orders per week and plans to leverage NetSuite to automate inventory management and enhance demand planning.

The retailer said this will help SunshowerOnline further streamline and expand its operations and enable it to manage seasonal fluctuations by ensuring optimal inventory levels of its 3,500 SKUs.

SunshowerOnline said it has increased its sales volume by 50 per cent by taking advantage of an integrated business suite to scale its service and diversify its business.

“Technology should create advantages for businesses and not hold them back, but when different systems are not connected and overly reliant on manual processes, they can create serious inefficiencies and make it almost impossible to scale effectively,” said Scott Wiltshire, vice president and general manager, Australia and New Zealand, Oracle NetSuite.

“With NetSuite, SunshowerOnline has been able to bring its expanding operations together in one system. This has not only created massive efficiencies but has also helped the SunshowerOnline team use real-time data to improve decision-making and unlock new opportunities by building deeper relationships with customers.”