M2M, Hypha tap Starlink and Peplink for satellite comms

Credit: Photo 281391777 © Ifeelstock | Dreamstime.com

M2M Connectivity has partnered with communications vendor Hypha to combine technology from vendors Starlink and Peplink for emergency satellite connectivity.



Hypha specialises in mission-critical communications in public safety, with its technology being used by multiple agencies.

The partnership between the two organisations will integrate M2M’s internet of things (IoT) hardware with Hypha’s experience with satellite communications. Specifically, the two will combine Starlink with Peplink’s SpeedFusion technology to eliminate reliability issues with existing voice-based systems.

Essentially, Peplink SpeedFusion can bond multiple networks – like cellular networks, satellite links and connections and wired internet – to create integrated and redundant network infrastructure. It can also prioritise different types of data, such as time-sensitive information, and uses vehicles as a node.

As such, the pair claim this will give agencies the ability to transmit images and radio.

“Our partnership with Hypha is a landmark moment for critical communication. We are paving the way for a new generation of unbreakable networks capable of delivering ultra-fast, reliable connectivity in any environment,” said Darren Moroney, vice president at M2M Connectivity”

“By leveraging our deep knowledge of network bonding technology, and combining it with Starlink, agencies can bolster their operational capabilities and provide efficient responses – helping to save lives.”

Meanwhile, Neil Jamieson, Hypha group CEO, added that using the vehicle as a node (VaaN) concept with multiple bearers, including LTE and Starlink, will mean intelligent routers and Peplink technology will be necessary.

“This is not just standard SD WAN, or Least Cost Routing techniques we have used in the past, but a new way to ensure resilient, secure and persistent connectivity is always available to the end user, even when moving between multiple bearers in a dynamic environment,” he added.

“By combining M2M Connectivity’s IoT expertise along with Peplink SpeedFusion, Starlink, and Hypha mesh technology, we will be giving agencies the ability to ensure a robust unbreakable data link to user equipment available everywhere.”

In May, M2M revealed how it co-developed a venue-agnostic drone videography system with sports broadcaster Level Horizons for last year’s T20 World Cup. In that arrangement, both Peplink and Starlink technology were used.

Meanwhile, Starlink has signed a number of deals with various Australian companies.

