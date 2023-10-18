Pax8 adds Perimeter 81 to marketplace

Brings the web and network security vendor's services to the APAC region.

Amit Bareket (Perimeter 81) Credit: Supplied

Pax8 has added web and network security vendor Perimeter 81 to its Marketplace, bringing its services to the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.



Perimeter 81 offers a platform that provides managed services providers (MSP) and their clients corporate web and network security via a scalable solution with zero trust network access (ZTNA) and secure access service edge (SASE) services.

It also provides malware protection and a virtual private network (VPN) alternative.

Amit Bareket, CEO and co-founder of Perimeter 81, said Pax8 was a “key partner” for the vendor.

“This collaboration not only expands our reach but also reaffirms our dedication to delivering a top-notch network security solution in an ever-evolving threat landscape. Together with Pax8, we’re poised to provide every MSP with the tools they need to thrive in today’s dynamic IT environment,” said Amit Bareket, CEO and Co-founder of Perimeter 81.

Nikki Meyer, corporate vice president of vendor experience at Pax8, added that the collaboration between the two companies is a “source of excitement as we welcome their inclusive security protection solution in our marketplace”.

Perimeter 81’s addition to the Pax8 Marketplace comes weeks after it signed an agreement with managed detection and response (MDR) provider Blackpoint Cyber on 3 October.



