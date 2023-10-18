Peak Insight links Opal Packaging to Webex

Sam Deckert (Peak Insight) Credit: Peak Insight

Cisco partner Peak Insight has deployed Webex Calling and Contact Centre for paper manufacturer Opal Packaging Australia.

Peak Insight will also work with Opal Packaging on a five-year managed services agreement, covering the latter’s entire Webex telephony and contact centre infrastructure.

Sam Deckert, founder and principal of the Melbourne-founded services provider, said Opal had undertaken a rigorous assessment process before selecting the cloud-based Cisco Webex.

“They carried out detailed evaluation on the offerings of a number of vendors before selecting Webex,” he said. “They were particularly impressed by the enterprise-grade calling features of the platform, native integration with Salesforce and its ability to deliver the scalability required.”

Opal is one of Australia’s largest producers of paper and paper products and has more than 4,000 staff in 60 locations across the country, as well as New Zealand.

The manufacturer decided to replace its legacy telephony and contact centre platforms due to reliability issues and an “inability to scale to match the company’s growth”.

“We had a number of ageing PABX units installed in various locations and separate platforms supporting our six contact centres,” Opal IT service manager Thy Rith said. “While this had supported us for more than ten years, it had become clear that a new solution was required.

“We were also looking for a way to shift from our existing on-premise equipment to a cloud-based alternative. When we closely examined the Peak Insight solution comprising Webex Calling and Webex Contact Centre we could see it was the most appropriate fit for our requirements.”

The contract with Peak Insight was signed in January 2022 and work began on the initial phase of the deployment. This involved the replacement of telephony equipment in the company’s headquarters and within contact centres in both Melbourne and Perth.

“This initial phase was completed within a four-month window,” said Deckert. “This was important as licencing agreements on Opal’s legacy equipment was coming to an end.”

Since then, work has continued on the rollout on a site-by-site basis as existing equipment contracts expired. It is anticipated that all company sites will have been migrated to Webex by late 2023.

“Overall, the migration to the new system has been very smooth,” said Rith. “The task of porting numbers from multiple existing carriers was seamless and occurred without any disruption to company operations.”

On Webex’s Salesforce integration, Rith said it was important to allow incoming calls to be automatically routed to the most appropriate agent where details about the customer and past transactions are displayed on their screen.

“This has enabled us to improve our level of service when customers call into our contact centres,” he said. “This is important as voice calls is one of the primary channels used by our customers to place orders.”

“Previously agents had to toggle between screens to see all the information they needed. “This is no longer required which makes agents more efficient and significantly improves the experience for the customer.”

Rith also said remote-working staff also no longer needed to rely on VPN links but could instead use a web-based client and connect to the platform over a home internet connection.

Throughout the five-year contract, Peak Insight will provide support and guidance for Opal for its entire telephony and contact centre infrastructure.

“We were very keen to have a partner able to provide long-term support and Peak Insight has the knowledge and experience to make this happen,” Rith added. “They have taken the time to fully understand our requirements as a company and ensure that the service they deliver matches exactly what we need.”