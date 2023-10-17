ACCC greenlights NBN SAU

Credit: Supplied

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has given the green light to NBN Co’s special access undertaking (SAU), wrapping up a nearly 20-month process.



The most recent SAU, which was first submitted to the ACCC in March 2022 before being rejected and changed in August 2022, then rejected and changed again in August 2023, sets rules for how broadband providers access the National Broadband Network (NBN) and will be in effect until 2040.

The new SAU includes a range of features designed to essentially cut costs, the ACCC claims, one of which includes long-term pricing commitments to restrict annual increases in average wholesale prices to no more than the change in the consumer price index.

This, in turn, is expected to reduce barriers for retailers entering the market and looking at expanding their offerings to consumers.

“These changes are intended to encourage more efficient use of the NBN rather than materially increase NBN Co’s revenues,” ACCC commissioner Anna Brakey said.

“The variation provides the ACCC with greater oversight of NBN Co’s future expenditure, ensuring that customers only pay for prudent and efficient investments, which will encourage efficient use of and investment in the network.”

NBN Co intends to put new commercial agreements with broadband providers into place by 1 December.

In a joint release, Senator Katy Gallagher and Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland welcomed the decision, claiming it is a “positive outcome for households, NBN Co and industry”.

“The government hopes this significant development enables NBN Co and retail providers to look forward with renewed determination to improve connectivity for Australians,” the statement read.