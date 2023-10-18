SaaS start-up ClickUp launches Aussie PoP

Ankesh Chopra (ClickUp) Credit: Ankesh Chopra

US-headquartered productivity platform ClickUp is to launch a point of presence in an Australian data centre as part of a wider investment in Asia Pacific (APAC).

Operated by Amazon Web Services, the PoP aims to enable customers and partners with data sovereignty requirements while improving speed and efficiency.

ClickUp also said it plans to launch in a second data centre in APAC in the upcoming months.

Currently, ClickUp has a number of partners in Australia who resell its licenses. These include NCS, Baidam Solutions, Modern Visual and SoftwareOne.

It claims to have 2 million users in the region, including customers such as Ego Pharmaceuticals, the Catholic Education Diocese of Wollongong and Foxtel.

The news coincides with the company's announcement of Sydney-based Ankesh Chopra as the company’s new vice president of APAC, who was appointed to the position in June.

Chopra has previously worked at organisations such as Zscaler and AppDynamics. “His proven ability to scale ARR [annualised recurring revenue] and grow highly effective sales teams will accelerate ClickUp's mission to make work more productive around the world,” the company said.

“Our product is fantastic, our team is world-class and the market opportunity is vast," said Chopra. "In the short time since I've joined the team, there has been great demand for our product.

“This is why we are launching this data centre and have another coming in short succession. I'm eager to expand our impact in the region so that we can achieve our ultimate mission to make the world more productive."