Pure Storage names top A/NZ partner systems engineers

Award winners with Adam Rosham (top row, second from left) Credit: Supplied

Pure Storage has recognised its top partner systems engineers (SEs) across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Presented at the sixth annual Purely Technical partner conference, held in the Yarra Valley, Victoria, the conference gave SEs insights into Pure Storage’s product roadmap with product updates and live demonstrations.

Awards were presented by region at the ‘TV Stars’ themed gala night.

New Zealand Partner SE of the Year went to Rob Ebner of Softsource, with Softsource’s Layton Aplin also awarded Partner Rookie SE of the Year.

The award for NSW and ACT was handed to Matt Chan of Sekuro and to Kris van Dyk of Centum Services for QLD and NT.

Scott McKenzie of Data#3 took home the award for VIC, SA and TAS, and Cirrus’ David Cahill won the award for WA.

An internal award was also given to Daniel Pendlebury for A/NZ Pure SE of the Year.

“Purely Technical is one of the many fantastic events that Pure Storage organises for our partner community to keep them updated on the company’s latest innovations, listen to their feedback, have some fun and recognise the partners that have gone above and beyond,” said Adam Rosham, Pure Storage director of channels, A/NZ.

Pure Storage announced a host of all-flash solution updates at its global conference in June, including an expanded disk replacement-focused Pure//E family of products, the next generation of FlashArray//X and FlashArray//C, a new ransomware service level agreement (SLA) guarantee for Evergreen//One and enhanced AIOps capabilities.