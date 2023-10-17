Commvault promotes Martin Creighan to APAC VP

Martin Creighan (Commvault) Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

Enterprise data protection vendor Commvault has promoted Martin Creighan to the role of vice president for Asia Pacific (APAC).

Creighan joined Commvault earlier this year as VP for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), succeeding David Rajkovic, who departed in March.

According to Commvault, Creighan will use his three decades of experience to tackle wider markets and “achieve similar go-to-market successes across the APAC region”.

Australia-based Creighan replaces Chee Pin Chua, who led the APAC market from May 2022, having joined Commvault to lead ASEAN, Hong Kong and Taiwan in 2021.

Prior to Commvault, Creighan served as the vice president and general manager for Cloud Software Group, overseeing brands such as Citrix, NetScaler and Tibco.

Between May 2021 and June 2023, he led Citrix A/NZ as vice president and managing director.

“The APAC region is critical to our growth and I’m honoured to step into this position at a pivotal time for the company,” said Creighan. “I look forward to building on strong foundations and leading this high-calibre team to continue growing our footprint across the APAC region.”

Riccardo Di Blasio, chief revenue officer at Commvault, said Creighan had already carried out “remarkable” work for the vendor in A/NZ.

“We are confident that we have made the right choice. His extensive experience and deep industry knowledge will be crucial in driving our growth and success as we continue to empower organisations in the APAC region to become cyber resilient," he added.