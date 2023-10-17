DNX spins off Citadel, puts co-founder Allan Denot in charge

L-R: Allan Denot (Citadel), Helder Klemp (DNX Solutions) Credit: DNX Solutions

DNX Solutions has spun-off its Citadel product into its own company, placing co-founder Allan Denot as its CEO.

Initially launched in February 2022 as a compliance product subsidiary, the split allows the company to grow and expand into new regions, Denot said.

According to DXN, Citadel will now focus on its product roadmap and customer-first culture under Denot's leadership.

“This spin-off recognises the emerging global opportunity for Citadel as it solves a key problem for businesses navigating tight regulatory conditions needing to accelerate security, privacy and compliance authorisations,” he said.

Credit: DNX Solutions Kelly Griffin (Citadel)

Taking up his previous role of DNX Solutions CTO, which Denot wrapped up in May this year according to his LinkedIn profile, is former Amazon Web Services (AWS) senior partner sales manager Kelly Griffin. In the role, Griffin will oversee technology, solutions, engineering sectors and project management at the business, as well as new technology partnerships.

Prior to his time at AWS, where he worked at for over three-and-a-half years, he also worked at Rancher Labs, Bulletproof, SMS Management and Consulting, Telstra, Dell, Datacom, Dimension Data, SI Partners, Comunet and Ord Minnett.

Helder Klemp, CEO and co-founder of DNX Solutions, said Griffin’s appointment is an opportunity to take the company “to the next level”.

“His unique experience with both a technical and sales background make him an excellent leader to oversee our technology and continue to push for innovation aligning with DNX goals and needs of our customers and industries,” he added.

Denot remains an active advisor and board member of DNX Solutions, while Klemp will stay on the board of Citadel.