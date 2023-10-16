Synnex Australia signs up smart home security vendor EZVIZ

Credit: EZVIZ

Synnex Australia has signed a distributor agreement with US-based smart home security vendor EZVIZ.

The distributor’s approved partners will now get access to EZVIZ’s smart home automation protection devices, including its Wi-Fi security cameras.

The devices leverage cloud-based platforms and offer control through Android and iOS apps, offering features such as real-time streaming, video playback and customisable motion detection.

Founded in 2013, EZVIZ’s customers include homes, workplaces, retail outlets and schools, with the vendor claiming to have 182 million devices connected worldwide.

Mayank Manchanda, business unit manager at Synnex Australia, said the partnership would broaden the distributor’s home security solutions portfolio.

“This collaboration will provide our partners access to a seamless and reliable avenue to meet their customers’ growing demands for home security products," he said.

“The EZVIZ product range, combined with our integration and service capabilities, will equip our partners to deliver more compelling and cost-effective home security solutions to their customers.”

In August, Synnex named Arthur Gimisis as its new Australian and New Zealand CEO as outgoing Kee Ong’s was promoted to the group CEO at the distributor’s headquarters in Taiwan.