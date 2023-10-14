Menu
The Factor picks up Microsoft’s Colin Gniel for govt sales

Comes into the role after close to 5 years at Microsoft.

Sasha Karen
IT services and consulting provider The Factor has picked up Microsoft federal director Colin Gniel as its Australian federal government sales executive

In the role, Gniel will focus on developing and executing strategies in the sector for the Canberra-based business, as well as leading its approach to government technology.

He brings with him over 30 years of experience in the technology industry, with nearly the last five spent at Microsoft. Aside from the tech giant, he worked for more than half of his career at IBM, working there for nearly 17 years. 

Additionally, he has also worked for Virtustream, Lotus Development and Select Computer Technology.

Gneil’s appointment is part of the provider’s current growth plan, according to the business, as he is claimed to have in-depth knowledge of Microsoft Co-Pilot and artificial intelligence (AI) tools, which are expected to be added to the available solutions offered to The Factor customers.

The business's CEO, Keiran Mott, went as far as to say that Gniel's appointment “marks a pivotal moment in our journey”.

“His expertise and experience in the technology industry, coupled with his deep understanding of government operations and expertise in Microsoft, makes him the perfect person for the job,” Mott said. “We know Colin will drive innovation that truly transforms the way government agencies operate."


