Cognizant shifts Bendigo and Adelaide Bank onto Google Cloud

Alister Dias (Google Cloud) Credit: Supplied

Cognizant has rebuilt Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s digital banking system on Google Cloud as part of a wider transformation push.

The global systems integrator implemented Google Kubernetes Engine in an effort to help the bank scale up and scale down its usage costs during peak hours.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank will also use Google Cloud’s analytics solution BigQuery and artificial intelligence (AI) platform Vertex AI.

According to Google Cloud, the bank will apply these to its open data lakehouse in a bid to simplify customer data management.

The migration brings Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s digital banking app onto the same infrastructure as the company’s digital bank Up.

Alister Dias, vice president of Google Cloud Australia and New Zealand, said the shift enables Bendigo and Adelaide Bank to “not just radically strengthen its customer value proposition at scale, but also take even bolder steps into digital experiences with confidence”.

Cognizant shifted the bank during a six-hour implementation with support from its own IT team, who had received training from Google Cloud’s Learning and Enablement unit.

The deployment marks the latest stage in the bank’s ongoing cloud and data transformation journey with Google Cloud, as it moves towards having 50 per cent of its business in the cloud by FY24.

Since first moving to Google Cloud in May 2023, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank claim it has reduced customer experience upgrades to just 15 minutes and has achieved 99.9 per cent availability across its underlying cloud infrastructure.

Andrew Cresp, chief information officer at Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, said the move helps it support customers digitally. “With this foundational work with Google Cloud now complete, we’re able to respond to customer needs faster,” he added.