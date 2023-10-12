$3M DC Two modular business sale falls through

Discussions still ongoing with DComm but is open to other buyers.

Credit: Supplied

Data centre provider DC Two’s sale of its modular business to DComm Infrastructure has fallen through.

Initially made in December 2022 to the Queensland-based blockchain platform and announced in February, the sale was expected to finish in mid-Q4 of FY23. At the time of the February announcement, DComm CEO Brett Endersby said the purchase was strategic.



Then in July, DC Two gave DComm an extension on the completion date and increased the non-refundable deposit from $20,000 to $100,000.

Now, the data centre operator has terminated the sales agreement as the “remaining conditions precedents to completion have not been satisfied in a reasonable timeframe.”

However, publicly listed DC Two told shareholders that still intends to sell the business unit.

“Since the announcement on 27 February 2023, the sale agreement was subject to unexpected delays with key suppliers agreeing to novate supply agreements on successful completion of the transaction,” DC Two said in a statement published to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

“During this time a number of customers associated with the modular assets, and whose agreements were to be novated across under the terms of the sale agreement, provided notice that they did not intend to renew their agreement with the company at the end of their agreement expiry.”

DC Two and DComm have both agreed to keep discussions ongoing for a potential new sale if a reasonable timeframe can be met with satisfactory terms, but other unnamed parties are also interested in the assets and may sell to one of them instead.

In the interim, DC Two will retain the assets due to their revenue contribution to the business.

In September, the data centre operator said it was considering a change in name to Adisyn, claiming it reflected its change in solution focus.

The name was voted on at a general meeting held on 10 October, with 99.82 per cent of shareholders voting for