Cognizant creates AWS-based digital library for Ukrainian children

Credit: Library For All

Global systems integrator Cognizant has built a digital library application dedicated to war-torn Ukrainian children for a Brisbane not-for-profit.

Leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cognizant created the cloud-based digital library app for Library For All with an aim to provide educational material to displaced children.

In the past, Library For All would typically preload resources onto Android-based tablets and hand-deliver them to marginal communities.

However, AWS Cloud meant Ukrainian children seeking refuge all over the world could access Library For All’s learning content from anywhere and without disruption.

“AWS is proud of the work we have done alongside private and public organisations and partners to support the people of Ukraine, and this extends to the great work that Library for All has been doing in developing innovative digital learning tools to create impactful change for children,” said Simon Elisha, chief technologist of public sector A/NZ at AWS said.

“Working with AWS, Library For All is now able securely distribute their digital learning resources worldwide in half the time it previously took, all from their base in Australia.”

In June 2022, Library For All began working with AWS and Cognizant to host its digital learning resources on a cloud-based app instead of on the devices themselves. The organisation used the AWS Cloud to create a full library of “culturally relevant” books available for free on Android or Apple devices globally.

AWS and Cognizant designed and built a serverless platform. For data storage, delivery, and management across the entire cloud infrastructure, Library For All uses Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon CloudFront, and Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS).

Specifically, Library For All uses Amazon S3 to store digital learning resources in the cloud. With Amazon CloudFront, Library For All can securely upload digital learning resources from Australia, where the organization is based, and make them available to users globally without delay. By running Amazon RDS, online user data is captured in real time, Library For All will reduce resource iteration times.

Library For All also uses AWS Web Application Firewall (AWS WAF) and AWS Control Tower to set up, govern, and protect its web applications and multi-account environment.

“Cognizant is privileged to be a part of this joint initiative. Being able to contribute to something as meaningful as helping the children of Ukraine receive access to education during such traumatic and difficult times has meant a lot to our entire business,” said Michael Ewald, director of technology at Cognizant.