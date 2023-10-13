ALE to supply network infrastructure solutions for ASN Telecom

Maud Holvast (ALE) Credit: Maud Holvast

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) has partnered with ASN Telecom to supply infrastructure solutions for new developments.

ASN is a telecommunications builder, carrier and operator specialising in fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connections in new property developments.

ALE said it was brought in by ASN to meet “surging demand” for infrastructure, with focus placed on its Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) infrastructure and software solutions.

According to an announcement by the distributor, the partnership between ALE and ASN is expected to play a “pivotal role” in upcoming developments.

ASN will implement one of ALE’s blueprints, or a set of complementary solutions, which it offers through its expanded partnership with Nokia.

“Our industry blueprints tailored for the property development sector will vastly improve the connectivity for residents and create plenty of opportunities for ASN Telecom and ALE to enable advanced services to be rolled out quickly and effectively, at scale,” said ALE country business leader for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Maud Holvast.

Scott Mains, partner and sales manager at ASN, added ALE’s product suite, including its GPON solutions, align “perfectly with our mission to deliver unmatched connectivity to new developments".