Vocus expands Excite Cyber agreement to on-sell services

Excite Technology Services’ subsidiary Excite Cyber has expanded its ongoing agreement with Vocus to on-sell its services.

Formerly known as Cipherpoint, this extends a master services agreement signed in October 2021 with the subsidiary previously known as Brace168 to include the resale of managed detection and response (MDR) and other related services.

The pair are in the final stages of deploying and testing the new services and have a number of live opportunities in progress, according to a statement published on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Additionally, services are expected to make their way to market in the following quarter.

“We are very pleased to be able to extend our longstanding arrangement with Vocus to now be able to offer our services to their customers,” said Excite Technology Services CEO Bryan Saba. “Vocus has a strong presence in the medium enterprise market and having them as a channel partner will open up a multitude of opportunities that Excite Cyber could not otherwise access.”



The reband to Excite took place last month following a vote at its annual general meeting (AGM) on 31 August. The decision to do so was due to the desire to shift “away from the fear trap tactic many technology service providers leverage to influence customer decisions,” according to the company group.

The decision to change the branding, according to AGM results from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), had close to 100 per cent approval, with those holding 382,342,675 shares voting, representing 99.995 of all shares. Meanwhile, only those with 18,755 shares voted against the change.

