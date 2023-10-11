Cevo bolsters AI, modernisation practices with new hires

Allison Howells comes from Slalom, while Sean Hooper joins after working at Accenture.

L-R: Allison Howells, Sean Hooper (Cevo) Credit: Cevo

Cevo has bolstered its data and artificial intelligence (AI) and modernisation practices with the double-barrelled hires of Allison Howells and Sean Hooper.



Howells, in the newly created role of data and AI practice lead, will drive the division’s vision and strategy, as well as managing delivery of customer engagements and handling the practice’s team.

Meanwhile, Hooper, also in the brand new role of modernisation practice lead, will be tasked with managing the delivery of customer outcomes and developing effective capabilities and solution offerings in the modernisation space for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting partner.

Howells comes to Cevo with over 19 years of experience in the data and analytics, product development and business intelligence and analysis spaces, with her last role being director of data and analytics at Slalom for more than a year. She also previously worked at Capgemini subsidiary frog and EY, among other companies.

As for Hooper, he comes into his role with over 30 years of experience in IT, with the last two spent at Accenture Australia. Additionally, he has also worked for a number of technology-focused companies, such as AWS, Oracle, Tripoint Corporation, Unico and BEA Systems.

James Lewis, Cevo CEO, said both hires’ experience made them top picks for their respective practices.

“Allison’s extensive experience across data and analytics, combined with her strong leadership skills, make her perfectly suited to drive our Data and AI practice, and develop effective capabilities and offerings. Similarly, Sean’s expertise in leading modernisation initiatives across large, complex initiatives make him the ideal person to bolster our Modernisation practice during its new phase of growth,” Lewis said.

The two hires come months after the consultancy brought in Stefan Buchman, a former principal solutions architect at AWS, as its chief technology officer in July.