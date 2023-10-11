Telstra’s Nikos Katinakis resigns

Credit: Supplied

Telstra group executive of global networks and technology, Nikos Katinakis will be leaving the telco at the end of the year to pursue a new international opportunity.

After five years in his role, Katinakis decided it was the right time to make the next step in his career in North America.

“Nikos has been instrumental in ensuring Telstra delivers and operates next generation network technologies to create one of the largest, smartest, safest and most reliable mobile networks in the world,” Telstra CEO Vicki Brady said.

“Network leadership is a clear strategic priority for T25 and beyond. Nikos will leave a strong team to continue to grow our global reputation.”

An internal and external search for a replacement is underway ahead of Katinakis' departure on 20 December.

Nikos Katinakis

August marked the first full year of the telco's T25 strategy, displaying continued financial growth and positive momentum during FY23.



Total income grew 5.4 per cent to $23.2 billion and reported EBITDA grew 8.4 per cent to $7.9 billion, while underlying EBITDA was up 9.6 per cent to $8 billion. Net profit after tax rose 13.1 per cent to $2.1 billion.

At the time, Brady said its T25 strategy was on track and will hit the half-way delivery point in a few months’ time.

"Our mobile's business remains central to our growth and continues to perform very strongly. Our infrastructure, international, consumer and small business fixed line and health businesses also grew earnings. At the same time, there are aspects of our enterprise fixed business that are experiencing headwinds,” she said.

“We remain disciplined on reducing our costs, particularly considering the external economic environment.

"We continue to see the positive impact of product simplification, digitisation, answering consumer and small business calls in Australia, and bringing our retail stores in house."



