Elastic hires Confluent's Gavin Jones as A/NZ VP

Gavin Jones (Elastic) Credit: Elastic

Elastic has appointed Gavin Jones as area vice president of Australia and New Zealand as it ramps up its presence across Asia Pacific.

Jones previously served as Confluent’s A/NZ VP where he led growth initiatives in the region and developed "long-term industry-focused strategies".

Before joining the company, Jones spent two years at Salesforce, leading its Tableau practice. He has also spent time at MongoDB, Pivotal and Good Technology in leadership roles.

His appointment coincides with that of former Cohesity APJ vice president Ravi Rajendran as Elastc's new area vice president for Southeast Asia.

Former Red Hat APAC partner ecosystem VP Andrew Habgood has now joined Elastic as VP of channels and alliances for APJ.

"I'm excited to welcome such outstanding leaders to Elastic as we continue helping customers to achieve better business outcomes by taking advantage of all their structured and unstructured data, securing and protecting private information more effectively, and optimising their infrastructure," said Barrie Sheers, vice president of Elastic APJ.

"These exceptional leaders will be instrumental in helping our customers adapt and thrive amidst rapid technological evolution with AI-driven search, observability and security across the Asia Pacific region."





