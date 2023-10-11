Constant Contact hires Renée Chaplin as APAC VP

Renée Chaplin (Constant Contact) Credit: Renée Chaplin

Artificial intelligence-powered marketing platform Constant Contact has appointed Renée Chaplin as its vice president of Asia Pacific.

Based in Brisbane, Chaplin will lead the company’s APAC expansion with a focus on small businesses and working with local customers and partners.

Chaplin previously led marketing at AI start-up LivePerson. She also has experience at software-as-a-services and automation companies, including Cloudscene, Zuuse and A2K Technologies during her 20-year career.

“Constant Contact is well known globally for being a pioneer of digital marketing innovation in the small business space, and the company’s recent advancements in AI and marketing automation make this an exciting time to join the organisation,” Chaplin said.

“Our Vision6 product is already Australia’s most reliable email marketing and SMS platform with sovereign onshore data storage and local customer support."

Chaplin will also focus on Constant Contact’s investment in growing its presence in Australia following the acquisition of Vision6 in 2022.

“International presence is a key objective for Constant Contact, and Australia is a major technology hub in the world’s fastest-growing region,” said Frank Vella, CEO at Constant Contact.

“We’ve invested in APAC through our acquisition of Vision6, and we see an opportunity to build on that momentum to deliver even more value to our global customers and partners. I am confident that Renée’s experience and local presence will help accelerate our efforts in APAC and make an immediate impact on our business and our customers’ businesses within the region.”