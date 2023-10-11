Conexxia, Accenture, KPMG and Via Appia score top Appian accolades

This year’s winners created solutions and services across a variety of industries

Credit: Appian

Conexxia, Accenture Australia, KPMG and Via Appia have been recognised as top Appian partners in APJ for 2023.

This year’s winners created solutions and services across a variety of industries, representing another strong year for Appian’s partnership network with a 132 per cent increase in Appian-certified developers in the region.

“We’re proud to have such a strong network of partnerships in the region to reach a wide range of customers and industries, offering tailored solutions and support for diverse use cases and needs,” Appian APJ alliances regional vice president Steve Gillett said.

“Our partners are a real asset to the local team, and we’re thrilled to recognise a handful of outstanding partners who have demonstrated a commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

Delivery Award for speed and project excellence was handed to NSW-based Conexxia while Accenture Australia received the Growth Award for Appian practice.

The Transformation Award for strategic business outcomes went to KPMG while Channel Partner of the Year went to Philippines-based Via Appia, which grew annual recurring revenue for existing financial services accounts by double digits this year.

Via Appia has brought on the Department of Budget and Management Philippines, the first Public Sector account in APAC outside of A/NZ and Singapore.

In July, the Low-code platform provider opened its new regional headquarters in Sydney, which will serve as a strategic hub in the region.

In May, it also revealed a new program featuring a refreshed structure, updated training access and financial rewards and incentives.

