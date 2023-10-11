Workato stamps mark in Aussie data centre

John Deeb (Workato) Credit: Workato

Enterprise automation vendor Workato has launched a point of presence in an Australian data centre in an effort to meet local sovereignty requirements.

The US-headquartered vendor said the launch comes amid its efforts to boost investment in Asia Pacific, claiming its new presence will “provide Australian organisations across all sectors... local option for hosting their data securely”.

Workato will leverage Amazon Web Services for its point of presence, the vendor confirmed.

“Allowing Workato to provide data storage and processing isolation in each region so the data protection requirements of the customers are met and data security standards are upheld,” the company claimed.

Workato claimed it has seen 210 per cent growth in the Australian and New Zealand market in the last 12 months, counting Atlassian, Canva, Country Road Group, Lifeline Australia and Jaycar Electronics among its local customers.

"This new offering heralds a new era of automation for businesses here in Australia and will support the accelerating growth and adoption of integration-led automation, and the digital transformation of organisations across the country,” John Deeb, country manager of Workato A/NZ said.

“The new data centre will make it easy for our Australian customers to meet their internal policies on data storage location and regulatory requirements mandated by the government.”

Deeb noted that Australia has “some of the highest regulatory standards for data protection and privacy laws in the world”.

Workato announced its second global headquarters in Singapore last year, with approximately 300 full-time staff locally across the Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Earlier this year, the vendor promoted two of its existing leaders: Allan Teng, who assumed the title of founder and senior advisor for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) while Amlan Debnath was promoted to managing director of APJ.