Tesserent hires ex-Telstra talent to supercharge growth

James Ormesher (Tesserent) Credit: Tesserent

Cyber security player Tesserent has hired former Telstra head of sales James Ormesher as its chief growth officer.

Ormesher previously led sales of technology services for Telstra Purple, which he joined in 2017 via its acquisition of VMtech.

Ormesher joined VMtech at its inception in 2010 and was “pivotal” in expanding the start-up from four people to 100 and the sale to Telstra helped successfully integrate it into the telco and launched its managed services arm Telstra Purple to the Australian market.

Ormesher’s arrival at Tesserent coincides with its $176-million acquisition by encryption giant Thales, which recently closed.

"The combined market force of Tesserent under Thales, means there is strong potential to inform our existing extensive customer base of our bolstered service provision,” Ormesher said.

“We work with many extremely well-known brands in Australia and New Zealand, but they may only know one or two of our service lines. My aim is to continue delivering excellent customer service and demonstrate the many other areas we can partner together to strengthen their cybersecurity defences.”

Ormesher added that he was focused on spearheading Tesserent’s future growth in Australia and New Zealand.

Tesserent CEO Kurt Hansen said Ormesher will play an important role in “turbocharging the company’s growth as a Thales company and enhanced force in the Australian and New Zealand market”.

“James will be key to our aggressive growth and expansion strategy over the coming year and beyond,” he added.