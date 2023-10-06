Menu
Cube Networks launches recruitment agency

Gallant Collective will provide recruitment, skills consulting and offshore staffing.

Managed services provider Cube Networks has launched its own recruitment company aimed at helping organisations fill and optimise their technology skills gaps. 

Known as Gallant Collective, the agency will focus on talent recruitment, consulting, coaching and offshore staffing. 

Led by Cube Networks’ director of people and partnerships Sandra Arena, Gallant Collective claims it will be different and disrupt traditional recruitment agencies. 

“We are excited to introduce Gallant Collective to the market," said Sandra Arena, CEO at Gallant Collective. "We believe that Gallant Collective will be a game-changer, transforming the way organisations approach tech talent acquisition and team optimisation. 

"We are committed to providing our clients with the highest level of service, expertise, and innovation to help them thrive in an increasingly tech-driven world.” 

According to Arena, Gallant Collective will bring a “partnership approach to a traditionally transactional recruitment industry”. 

Alongside recruitment, Gallant Collective also aims to help companies with creating more efficient and cost-effective hiring processes; HR collaboration and culture development.  

Last year, Victoria-based Cube Networks opened a new office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, under the leadership of Trushan Handy. 


