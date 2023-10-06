Wesley Mission taps Barhead for Dynamics365 deployment

Geoff Menzies (Wesley's Mission) Credit: Wesley's Mission

Sydney-based Microsoft partner Barhead Solutions has deployed Dynamics 365 for Australian non-profit Wesley Mission to support the latter’s latest campaigns.

Baread set up the Dynamics 365 platform to underpin Wesley’s Escaping Violence Payment (EVP) and GambleAware programs within just six months.

The Power Platform applications and Dynamics 365 applications implemented by Barhead form part of Wesley Mission’s ongoing transition to the cloud, with the non-profit planning to move its on-premise data centres to Azure.

Following the Dynamics 365 implementation, Wesley Mission is now using the customised platform to improve case management, particularly around the storage of confidential client info, and the release of emergency cash assistance.

“With Barhead as our partner, our projects were able to go live and deliver results within a short period of time,” said Geoff Menzies, product owner for Dynamics 365 at Wesley Mission.

The not-for-profit previously Microsoft business applications, such as Office 365, in its day-to-day operations prior to implementing Dynamics 365.

“Dynamics 365 was a natural fit for us because it can seamlessly integrate with other Microsoft applications, including the low-code Power Platform,” Menzies said.

Using Power Platform components such as data analytics tool Power BI, Wesley Mission can generate metrics such as the number of individuals calling the helplines and the busiest times of the day for call centres, which help assess how support services have helped individuals who have gambling problems or are victims of domestic abuse.

