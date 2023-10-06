How partners can take a ‘leap of faith’ with managed services

Cisco A/NZ’s Rodney Hamill on how partners can drive “longer and more meaningful” relationships with customers through managed services.

Rodney Hamill (Cisco) Credit: Cisco

Cisco’s Australia and New Zealand customers are being asked to “take a leap of faith” with managed services, claiming it’s no longer the “old outsourcing nightmare that everyone remembers”.

According to Cisco A/NZ channel chief Rodney Hamill, partners have a major opportunity to build “longer and more meaningful” relationships with customers through managed services, as well as recurring revenue.

Speaking during a media briefing, Hamill said partners who develop managed services offerings will be able to unlock further opportunities across security, network-as-a-service and artificial intelligence.

“You’re not just doing a resell anymore, you’re doing a managed service,” he said. “You’re asking customers to take a leap of faith and to trust you with a particular part of their operations. It’s a much more intimate relationship but it’s good for driving that recurring revenue for partners.”

According to a report by Canalys, commissioned by Cisco, there was a 7.1 per cent year-on-year growth in the number of managed service providers in Australia last year.

Between January and June this year, there was a shift from 27 per cent of partners to 33 per cent of partners thinking that managed services are going to grow, the report said.

For Cisco itself, there are 192 partners on its provider program in A/NZ, but not all have managed services offerings in the market yet.

“Partners with managed services have some of the highest growth rates in the market,” Hamill said. “This is something partners use to really push through some of the headwinds.”

The headwinds Hamill referred to of course concern the global economic turbulence, which has affected Australia and New Zealand’s inflation and overall cost-of-living.

Although Hamill noted that things are generally good for the IT industry, he added it “does have a flow-on effect for our customers and how they are using technology”.

Looking at the technology customers are prioritising, the report found that security, managed services, cloud and “the drive towards everything-as-a-service".

In terms of how these can function effectively as a managed service, Rodney said the vendor’s security offering Umbrella was “doing well”, alongside its Catalyst product.

Australian partners that are already successfully leveraging managed services include Optus, which has productised an Umbrella managed service and Telstra, “which has productised more and more Meraki orders”.

Bringing your own differentiation

For Cisco partners to truly capitalise on adding managed services to their traditional re-sell or value-add model is to find their own specialisation or niche. This applies in particular to partners working in the small-to-medium-sized business sector.

For Mark McSherry, director of Brisbane-based network specialist IPTel Solutions, building a deep specialism in Wi-Fi solutions helped the company compete with much bigger companies.

“How does a normal partner compete with a very large gold partner?” he said. “You do it by getting better at certain niches. Wi-Fi has become that for us. Being the best in the market in Wi-Fi for us is a big selling point. Later on, when selling managed services, you already have a customer base that trusts you. It’s about adding [managed services] to the portfolio rather than replacing any of the professional services. They sit side-by-side.”

“It has been a big shift for us, but it has made deeper, longer-lasting relationships for customers with us,” he added. “It means the customer gets a good experience off the back of that.”

Hamill echoed this sentiment, noting that the vendor has seen a trend towards dividing up the IT footprint across different managed services providers which “is driving things we have not seen before”.

“We’re now seeing collaboration among partners where before they would have competed against each other,” he said. Every partner is going after different parts of the market and they’re all bringing their own differentiation to it.”

Augmentation not replacement

Among some customers and partners, the term managed services carry grim flashbacks of huge outsourcing missions, especially to offshore locations.

However, Hamill was keen to stress that’s far from the model Cisco is actively pursuing today.

“Managed services for us are not about taking over a customer’s IT, but it’s about covering gaps they have,” he explained. “It’s not the old outsourcing nightmare that everyone remembers. It’s about providing a managed service around a specific or series of offerings that will fill skills gaps and augment a customer’s IT operations.

“As we have that skills crunch, we can help that.”

McSherry elaborated the point by that managed services effectively functions as a “quick way for customers to get access to a skillset they may not have”.

“It’s about finding customer’s pain points and what they’re missing and being able to augment that rather than take over,” he said. “Wi-Fi as a technology has dragged us deep into a lot of companies that like to have that qualified support.

On the subject of pain points, Hamill also stressed that Cisco is keen to remove as many as possible from partners on the managed services journey. The vendor is even making considerable investments in incentivising its sales teams to accelerate this for partners.

“We help partners enable their sellers,” he said. “We help with collateral go-to-market materials and with investments around marketing dollars. More importantly, we’re investing in sales acceleration managers to help drive these services once they’re in the market. We’re incentivising our own sellers around helping partners deliver Cisco managed services.”

“It gets our technology in the hands of people who know how to use it well,” he added. "We're all in.”