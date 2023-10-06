AFP implements ServiceNow for new service centre portal

The portal will help increase the speed, agility, and efficiency of the AFP’s ability to receive and action reports.

Credit: AFP

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has implemented the ServiceNow platform to build a new National Operations State Service Centre (NOSSC) portal.

The portal will help increase the speed, agility, and efficiency of the AFP’s ability to receive and action reports and requests from other government agencies. It also allows agencies to submit requests for assistance, report criminal activity and engage directly with their AFP case officer.

The AFP is the first Australian government agency to use ServiceNow to implement a public Customer Service Management (CSM) system integration with a secure agency environment.

The NOSSC portal ensures these important reports and requests are processed, responded to and resolved with optimum efficiency, using automated workflows within a highly secure environment.

“Implementing the Now Platform has enabled the AFP to enhance their operational capabilities and support their teams in new, smarter ways of working,” ServiceNow A/NZ vice president and managing director, Eric Swift said.

“Automating routine tasks makes life easier for employees, but critically, also lets the force focus on their most important role: keeping communities safe.”

Having developed expertise in the ServiceNow platform, the AFP is exploring ways to extend its capabilities to additional business and operational systems, teams, and processes, including on-boarding further partner agencies.

Earlier this month, ServiceNow bought the Toolbox OH&S technology assets from Enable Professional Services, a Fujitsu company.

The ServiceNow Elite partner created ToolBox OH&S which is native to the Now Platform, in 2018 with a vision to plug the health and safety gap in the platform offering.

Read more: Verizon lands $15 million AFP contract



