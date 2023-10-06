Boomi brings in new program for software partners

Introduces multiple pre-configured integration packages that are structured for easy entry-to-market and quick time-to-value for partners.

Automation software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Boomi has introduced a new partner program for software providers.

The program introduces multiple pre-configured integration packages structured for easy entry-to-market and quick time-to-value for partners.

“We’ve carefully designed the program to help providers make new connections to their customers, and deliver out-of-the-box, easy-to-use integrations, enabling them to more easily enhance their offerings and accelerate growth,” Boomi senior vice president of global alliances and channels Dan McAllister.

Boomi rolled out several significant changes to the program, including three new OEM offering options that enable delivery of pre-built integrations right within software providers’ applications or solutions.

Partners can choose the Edition that best meets their needs. Each Edition leverages Boomi Spaces to provide customers a simplified, self-service portal for configuring integrations, no experience necessary.

In addition, the new OEM Editions provide partners with increased levels of support and brand customisation, while reducing development costs and improving go-to-market efficiency.

Reseller Editions is for software providers that want to meet their customers’ integration needs with a complete, end-to-end solution. By reselling the Boomi platform, providers can integrate their own applications with anything in their customers’ environments, using minimal time and resources.

With the Reseller Edition, Boomi co-sells with the partner. It also provides support and a more seamless integration experience.

In May, Boomi appointed Jim Fisher as its vice president (VP) of channels and partners for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) to help grow its partner network in the region.







