Westcon-Comstor extends Zscaler deal into A/NZ

The deal will significantly add to Westcon-Comstor’s cyber security portfolio, now featuring Zscaler’s Zero Trust suite.

Phil Cameron Credit: ARN

Westcon-Comstor has extended its partnership with cloud security vendor Zscaler into the A/NZ market.

The two struck an agreement to distribute Zscaler in six countries through ASEAN last year, and now Australia and New Zealand have been added to the roster along with Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

“The agreement was a natural expansion of our existing ASEAN and EMEA relationships. As Zscaler forges ahead in its channel strategy, we will continue to invest and drive deep specialisation,” Westcon-Comstor Australia managing director Phil Cameron said.

“We have built a reputation on working closely with our vendors and partners to grow their business through bespoke enablement, creative go-to-market and tailored engagements.

“Adding Zscaler to our portfolio elevates our cyber offerings and unlocks so many opportunities for our valued partners.”

According to Westcon-Comstor, it experienced 72 per cent growth in its cyber security portfolio in the last financial year.

“Through this extension of our global partnership, combined with our local expertise and resources, it opens new opportunities for our partners to enhance their cybersecurity offerings,” Westcon-Comstor New Zealand managing director Dave Rosenberg said.

“Our commitment to delivering cyber security offerings and supporting our partners remains unwavering.”

Zscaler Asia Pacific and Japan vice president of channels, alliances and ecosystems, Foad Farrokhnia said it had experienced a strong track record with Westcon-Comstor in Europe and ASEAN regions, providing confidence that the team was well poised to provide significant value to the A/NZ partner community.

“In today’s cyberspace, threats are escalating in both volume and sophistication and Zscaler is committed to helping organisations globally secure their systems against these very threats. Partners, such as Westcon-Comstor, play a pivotal role in helping us in this mission,” he said.



