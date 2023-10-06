IBM Consulting implements SAP SuccessFactors for AusNet

Consolidated 38 business processes from three systems into one.

Bernie Repacholi (AusNet) Credit: AusNet

IBM Consulting has carried out a major human resources integration project for energy network provider AusNet leveraging SAP.

The consulting arm of Big Blue implemented SAP SuccessFactors in an effort to consolidate 38 business processes from three systems into one over a ten-month period.

According to AusNet, the streamlining process aimed to improve employee experience and drive $2.1 million in savings over the next five years.

AusNet has more than 1,300 employees who are responsible for managing the distribution and transmission networks that provide power to over 1.5 million people in Victoria.

Until recently, AusNet had a legacy IT system to manage employee time records and organisational and position management information.

However, AusNet claimed the system lacked control to achieve effective compliance around enterprise workplace agreements. In addition, siloed systems created inefficient and time-consuming processes for its employees, AusNet said.

Bernie Repacholi, head of People Systems and Enablement, said the company wanted to modernise the processes and systems, removing silos, streamlining processes and making it “easier for it employees to get their work done”.

“In partnership with IBM we took a human-centred design process to co-create a solution, underpinned by SAP, that would help to future-proof our business by better meeting the needs of our people,” she said.

“This includes reducing time spent on administrative tasks to free up staff to focus on more strategic initiatives and incorporate stronger controls and compliance to ensure accurate review of enterprise workplace agreements. Additionally, access to people analytics means we’re empowering our HR team to make more informed decisions for the business including labour forecasting, wage growth, and wage reviews."

Wes Dunn, SuccessFactors practice lead for IBM Consulting Australia and New Zealand, said the trio of IBM, SAP and AusNet worked as one team to deliver a unique solution focusing on the latter’s needs.

“By utilising our proprietary IBM Consulting SAP SuccessFactors Accelerator for Utilities we were able to revamp and streamline legacy processes saving employees time and helping to create a more efficient way of working,” he said. “Importantly the new system provides managers with access to analytics, enabling them to quickly review attendances, absences, turnover and workflow statistics.”

Earlier this year, SAP announced plans to invest in 70 new jobs in A/NZ to support the general availability of its sovereign cloud capabilities.

This allows the vendor to provide managed services and cloud solutions to Australian and New Zealand customers within the sovereign borders of Australia.