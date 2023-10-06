Zetta hires first CEO in Basil Lenzo

Perth-based IT services provider Zetta has appointed Basil Lenzo as its first CEO of its Australian operations.

The appointment marks a major milestone for Zetta with Lenzo being the first CEO appointed by owner and previous CEO, Nathan Harman, since the business started in 2004. He officially begins on 16 October.

In his new role, Lenzo will lead Zetta’s technology projects and managed services business. Zetta is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zetta Group, which also owns cloud hosting company, Zettagrid.

A key area of focus for Lenzo will be helping Zetta’s customers accelerate their journeys to digitally transform and securely manage their IT infrastructure.

Chair of the Board of Zetta Group Nathan Harman believes Lenzo is the ideal person to lead Zetta through their next evolution.

“The three technology trends dominating our market today – the explosion of data, ubiquitous cloud computing, and advancements in AI – are creating unprecedented opportunities for our customers to digitally transform,” Harman said.

“Basil’s proven skills, experience and capabilities in these areas will help them achieve their goals.”

Lenzo founded and was managing director for Datacom WA in 2007 and led the company until it was acquired by the Datacom Group in 2015. He was also the CEO of INX and worked for K2fly.

“I’m extremely proud to be working with Nathan, and the Zetta team on the next phase of growth for the company,” Lenzo said.

“Zetta is one of the oldest private IT services firms in the country with exceptional talent and a wonderful pedigree. I’m extremely humbled to be asked to lead the team.”