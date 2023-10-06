End of an era as Somerville rebranded to Atturra Managed Services

Craig Somerville (Atturra) Credit: Atturra

The Somerville Group brand has been retired after 40 years following the company’s acquisition by Atturra.

The managed services provider, which was founded in 1982, will now be known as Atturra Managed Services, with the company’s namesake Craig Somerville serving as the arm’s executive general manager.

According to the publicly listed company, Atturra Managed Services will continue to build on the four-decade track record of success that Somerville has achieved in “delivering enterprise-grade managed services including cloud, connectivity, modern workplace, security, and hardware and software lifecycle management”.

During its 41-year history, Somerville has amassed 500 customers, including 285 schools in Australia.

Announced in March, the acquisition saw Atturra pay $15 million in cash and 1,647,059 of its shares for Somerville, plus an earn-out consideration of up to $2.6 million.

“Atturra Managed Services is an extremely strategic part of our business that will open up new avenues for innovation and growth and reinforce services delivery to boost growth in supporting large end-to-end projects in key target sectors, including education,” Atturra CEO Stephen Kowal said.

“We are committed to helping clients derive value from their managed IT services to drive successful outcomes for their organisations and the team at Atturra Managed Services looks forward to working closely with existing and new clients to deliver exceptional and positive business impact.”

The newly branded Atturra Managed Services business unit will be supported by the wider Atturra organisation, according to the company, to expand its services to customers.

“We’re looking forward to working with the wider Atturra business to access more resources, capabilities and strong partnerships to add even more value for our clients who have put their trust in us over the last 40 years knowing that we always have their business interests at heart, Craig Somerville said.

“Partnering with Atturra Managed Services within the overall Atturra business is a perfect cultural fit for our long-standing clients and we’re excited to continue our journey with them in the years ahead.”